Another Patriots Player Won't Visit Trump's White House

The count is up to two Patriots players who say they will NOT visit the White House to meet Donald Trump -- with a third leaning heavily toward no.

Star safety Devin McCourty told the Associated Press while returning to New England on Monday with the Lombardi Trophy that he will not visit No. 45 if the Pats elect to go.

His twin brother, star corner Jason McCourty, was a little less committal ... but still seems like he'll follow his bro's lead and avoid 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as well.

"I haven’t thought about it, but I highly doubt it," Jason said.

Of course, New England safety Duron Harmon has already pulled out of the possible event ... telling TMZ Sports after the Super Bowl, "They don't want me in the White House."

Last year ... the Philadelphia Eagles decided not to go altogether -- and Trump famously held a White House party without them.