Sixers Owner Debunks Kardashian Curse, Kendall's Our Good Luck Charm!

Sixers fans lookin' to use Kendall Jenner as a scapegoat better check the facts -- Ben Simmons' boo is actually GOOD LUCK for Philly ... so says team co-owner Michael Rubin!!

KJ and the NBA stud have been an on-and-off item for about a year ... but things appear to be heating up, with Jenner showing face at A LOT of Sixers games these past few weeks.

TMZ Sports spoke with the billionaire at his Fanatics Super Bowl event in Atlanta about whether he's worried of the popular "Kardashian Curse" ... and it's safe to say dude thinks it's a bunch of BS.

"13-2 since they've been dating," Rubin tells us ... which doesn't make sense if you're looking at Philly's schedule, the team's actually 11-4 in their last 15 games ... but we get what he's saying.

Bottom line ... Rubin loves Bendall!!