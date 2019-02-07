LaVar Ball Guarantees Lakers Will NEVER Win Title If They Trade Lonzo

LaVar Ball Lakers Will NEVER Win Championship ... If They Trade Lonzo

LaVar Ball just issued a stern warning to Magic Johnson and the Lakers' brass ... saying if they trade Lonzo -- they will NEVER win another championship.

And he clarified ... LeBron James NEEDS Lonzo if he wants another ring. Period.

It all went down on FSI's "Undisputed" just moments ago ... when the Big Baller guaranteed L.A. will never have another title parade if Zo is shipped off.

"I told the Lakers a long time ago, 'If you trade my son, it'll be the worst thing you ever did.' And I guarantee, if they trade my son, they will NEVER get a championship."

Lonzo, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Ivica Zubac are all reportedly part of a trade package the Lakers have offered the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis.

LaVar says the trade package is a mistake -- saying the Lakers are trying to become a "one hitter quitter" to try to get a ring and it's a total mistake.

Ball warned the Lakers and LeBron James ... if you ship out Lonzo, you lose your best chance at a title.

In fact, the BBB honcho was so pissed about hearing the latest reports -- he went on an Arizona radio show this week and RIPPED Luke Walton, calling him, "the worst coach ever for Lonzo."

For his part ... Lavar says he hasn't heard anything tangible regarding a trade with his son -- but added if Zo is sent to New Orleans ... he'll sit out in protest.