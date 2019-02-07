Lil Baby Arrested During Traffic Stop, Charged With Reckless Driving

Lil Baby Busted By Cops ... For Reckless Driving

Exclusive Details

Lil Baby ﻿just got arrested by police in Georgia who hauled him out of his car on a highway to slap the cuffs on him ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Lil Baby was arrested Thursday in Atlanta for failure to signal, eluding police and reckless driving. We're told he's expected to be released once he posts bond later tonight.

View this post on Instagram Damn wtf happen A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Feb 7, 2019 at 3:54pm PST

The video of the Atlanta rapper's arrest is wild ... it shows Lil Baby face down in the middle of the street, with his hands behind his back and a police officer pinning him to the ground. Lil Baby is in the tracksuit, laying down outside the orange Corvette.

As we reported ... Lil Baby started off the week like a boss, arriving at the Stripper Bowl in a helicopter!

What a difference 3 days make.