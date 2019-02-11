NBA YoungBoy Arrested in ATL for Weed Possession ... 2 Other Misdemeanors

NBA YoungBoy Arrested in Atlanta for Marijuana, 2 Other Misdemeanors

2/12 6:55 AM PT -- YB and Thigpen were just released on bond.

3:35 PM PT -- According to cops, YB and a female companion named Starr Thigpen were hanging out in a hotel room that "was supposed to be unoccupied." Housekeeping entered the room, and YB allegedly told Thigpen to get them out ... that's when Thigpen attacked one of the maids, striking her in the face.

The police report -- obtained by TMZ -- states the fight spilled into the hallway until the housekeeper could get away and call the cops. When cops arrived, both YB and Thigpen were arrested.

NBA YoungBoy just got busted in Atlanta, and he's set to appear before a judge Tuesday ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the Louisiana-born MC is currently locked up at the Atlanta City Detention Center, where he's been booked for three misdemeanors -- possession of weed (less than an ounce), use of fighting words and physical obstruction with another.

His bond hasn't been set yet, but he's got a court hearing early Tuesday morning. Details on the arrest are unclear, but an eyewitness tells us he was busted along with a female companion.

You'll recall ... YB was indicted last year for allegedly beating the hell out of his then-girlfriend, and one of the charges he faced was felony kidnapping.

We posted video of the alleged assault, captured on a hotel surveillance camera.

Originally Published -- 3:19 PM PST