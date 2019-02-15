Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Cuts Deal In Weed Case ... I'm No Drug Dealer!

Glen "Big Baby" Davis won't go to jail after he was allegedly caught with a quarter-pound of weed ... TMZ Sports has learned the ex-NBA star cut a deal in his case and is officially off the hook.

The former Celtics PF was busted back in February 2018 after cops say they found 126 grams of marijuana on him along with $92,164 in a briefcase at his Maryland hotel.

He was arrested and hit with 7 charges -- including a felony count of drug possession with intent to distribute ... which carries a maximum of FIVE YEARS in jail.

But, Davis reached an agreement with prosecutors last month to avoid time behind bars ... agreeing to pay the maximum fine of $15,000 in exchange for having the charges dropped.

Technically, the case was placed on the "Stet docket" -- which, in Maryland, means the case is essentially inactive, but not entirely erased. The case can be reopened if Davis missteps in the next 3 years. It's NOT a conviction. Davis did not have to enter a plea.

Davis' attorney, Margaret Mead, tells us it was a "reasonable resolution" to the case ... adding, "He wants to make a comeback and he's certainly not a drug dealer. He's not any of those things."

Davis played in the NBA from 2007 to 2015 -- winning a ring with the Celtics in 2008 -- and piled up 4,111 career points.

He joined the BIG3 in 2018 ... helping Power win the league's championship.