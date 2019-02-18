Baker Mayfield I Haven't Talked to Kareem Hunt

Baker Mayfield Says He Hasn't Talked to Kareem Hunt Yet

EXCLUSIVE

Baker Mayfield says he hasn't linked up with his newest star running back ... telling TMZ Sports he's yet to talk to Kareem Hunt since joining the Browns.

The star QB -- along with his fiancee, Emily Wilkinson -- was at LAX over the weekend and we asked if he's had a chance to connect with Hunt after the team signed him last Monday.

Of course ... it's been a busy week for Bake -- he's had a romantic Valentine's dinner with Emily ... and just got back from a trip to Denver with his Oklahoma teammates.

As for Bake's teammates, we spoke with David Njoku about the new addition ... and he says he's excited to welcome Hunt aboard. So, we're assuming the guy won't be getting the cold shoulder.

We also asked Mayfield if the Browns will be in the playoffs next year ... and the Dawg Pound will (cautiously) wanna hear his response.