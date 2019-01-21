Baker Mayfield Takes Shot At Hue ... Jokes About Crotch Grab

Baker Mayfield Takes Shot At Hue Jackson, Jokes About Crotch Grab

Breaking News

Baker Mayfield took ANOTHER jab at Hue Jackson ... AND joked about a crotch grab that got him suspended -- and it all went down in a video skit with Peyton Manning's bro.

Baker went on Cooper Manning's "Manning Hour" -- a FOX NFL Sunday skit ... and while he was "cooking" up a cake -- he took a jab at his ex-coach while praising his current one.

"Yeah, anything is better than Hue... I mean you." 😶



It's the season finale of the #ManningHour featuring Baking with @bakermayfield! pic.twitter.com/GX0NXlYauN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 20, 2019

Cooper: "Look, if you're not a fan of kitchens, it's OK."

Baker: "No, I love kitchens."

Cooper: "Yeah, kitchens are great. They're better than Jacksons."

Baker: "Anything's better than Hue -- oh, um, you."

Of course, Mayfield and Jackson have had a longstanding beef ever since Hue bolted for the rival Bengals after being fired from Cleveland back in October.

There's more ... Mayfield also mocked a sideline crotch grab that earned him a suspension back when he was a QB at Oklahoma.

Cooper: "Grab the nuts."

Baker: "NFL doesn't really like it when I do that."

Cooper: "No, the nuts!"

Baker: "Oh! Sorry, I have a history with that."

This ain't the first time this month Baker's mocked an issue he's had in the past ... he also laughed off his Arkansas arrest in a Fortnite stream last week.

It all makes us wonder once again ... is Lincoln Riley is laughing yet???