Baker Mayfield Takes Shot At Hue Jackson, Jokes About Crotch Grab

Baker Mayfield took ANOTHER jab at Hue Jackson ... AND joked about a crotch grab that got him suspended -- and it all went down in a video skit with Peyton Manning's bro.
Baker went on Cooper Manning's "Manning Hour" -- a FOX NFL Sunday skit ... and while he was "cooking" up a cake -- he took a jab at his ex-coach while praising his current one.
"Yeah, anything is better than Hue... I mean you." 😶— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 20, 2019
It's the season finale of the #ManningHour featuring Baking with @bakermayfield! pic.twitter.com/GX0NXlYauN
Cooper: "Look, if you're not a fan of kitchens, it's OK."
Baker: "No, I love kitchens."
Cooper: "Yeah, kitchens are great. They're better than Jacksons."
Baker: "Anything's better than Hue -- oh, um, you."
Of course, Mayfield and Jackson have had a longstanding beef ever since Hue bolted for the rival Bengals after being fired from Cleveland back in October.
There's more ... Mayfield also mocked a sideline crotch grab that earned him a suspension back when he was a QB at Oklahoma.
Cooper: "Grab the nuts."
Baker: "NFL doesn't really like it when I do that."
Cooper: "No, the nuts!"
Baker: "Oh! Sorry, I have a history with that."
This ain't the first time this month Baker's mocked an issue he's had in the past ... he also laughed off his Arkansas arrest in a Fortnite stream last week.
It all makes us wonder once again ... is Lincoln Riley is laughing yet???