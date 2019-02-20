Kim Kardashian Sues Fashion Co. You're Fully 'Missguided' ... Using Me to Sell Knockoffs!!!

Kim Kardashian Sues Fashion Co. for Using Her to Sell Knockoff Outfits

Just one day after Kim Kardashian tore into a fast fashion company for ripping off her style ... she's hammering the message home by taking a different one to court.

Kim just filed suit against Missguided USA -- an online retailer that sells outfits resembling ones worn by celebs, and oftentimes by Kim herself -- for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own "knock-off" designs.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim cites multiple instances where Missguided posted its own versions of outfits Kim was photographed wearing. Kim claims the outfits are often whipped up and peddled in a matter of days, sometimes hours.

Her lawsuit includes a side by side of her own post, next to one from Missguided as evidence of what pisses her off about the company.

She also says Missguided often tags her on their social media posts -- and includes photos of her -- giving people the wrong idea that she's working with the co.

Sources close to the case tell us the Missguided lawsuit is just one of many more to come against fashion knockoff brands.

It's interesting ... Kim just slammed Fashion Nova for recreating her vintage Mugler "boob belt" dress from the other night, saying this practice by fast fashion companies was "devastating." Fashion Nova did not use her image to sell their stuff.

Missguided, however, did ... and that's why Kim's going after them.

She's asking a judge for an injunction to immediately stop Missguided from using her image ... and she wants damages in excess of $10 million.