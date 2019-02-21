Zion Williamson Nike Scrambling to Fix Shoe Fail 'Obviously Concerned'

Nike Scrambling to Figure Out What Caused Zion Williamson Shoe Fail

Exclusive Details

Nike is vowing to get to the bottom of the shoe fail that caused Zion Williamson's game-ending injury ... wishing the Duke superstar a quick recovery and promising to "identify the issue."

The Swoosh was front and center during the Duke/UNC game Wednesday night after Z-Dub's PG 2.5 shoe fell apart when trying to change directions 30 seconds into the game.

Zion spent the rest of the night in the locker room ... and Coach Mike Krzyzewski says his star is dealing with a right knee strain.

"We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery," Nike says.

"The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue."

Our Nike sources tell us, brand executives called an emergency meeting Thursday morning to discuss a crisis strategy -- including how to deal with the negative publicity.

One source tells us the brand is obviously embarrassed by the incident -- and some execs are concerned it could cause high profile players to sign shoe deals with rival companies.

One of Nike's competitors has already jumped on the opportunity to throw shade ... with Puma saying, "Wouldn't have happened in the pumas" in a now-deleted tweet.

We take it Nike hopes Zion's the forgiving type.