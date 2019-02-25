Boxer Gervonta Davis Being Investigated For Alleged Altercation with Cops

EXCLUSIVE

Boxing star Gervonta Davis is the subject of a police investigation after an alleged physical altercation with police, TMZ Sports has learned.

Davis -- Floyd Mayweather's top protege -- was at an upscale mall in Virginia on February 17 when he got into it with another man at an ATM machine.

One witness tells us ... Davis began shouting at the man and cops were called to the scene. When officers arrived, we're told Gervonta acted hostile toward the cops.

One person we spoke with says he watched Gervonta shove one of the officers while screaming obscenities while his friends were desperately trying to restrain him.

We spoke with the Fairfax County Police Dept. who would only confirm there was an "interaction" and/or an "encounter" with Davis ... and that an investigation is ongoing.

Cops also tell us Davis was not formally arrested.

Davis is 21-00 as a pro fighter -- and is already a 2-time super featherweight world champ. Mayweather recently told TMZ Sports he's got big plans for Davis as a fighter ... with a potential superfight on the horizon with rising star Ryan Garcia.

Unfortunately for Davis, he's no stranger to police drama ... he was arrested back in September after allegedly getting into a fist fight in the streets in Washington D.C.

According to the police report, Davis and another man duked it out -- "punching each other with a closed fist about the upper body."

Several people tried to break it up but the two guys tried to flee -- until cops swooped in and picked them both up.

That case is still ongoing.