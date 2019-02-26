CJ Franco Hotter Than Fyre For Festival Fail Photos

CJ Franco Modeling Fyre Festival Fails in Sexy Photo Shoot

EXCLUSIVE

It's taken a couple of years, but something good is coming out of the Fyre Festival debacle ... courtesy of CJ Franco, who's showing us what could have been down in the Bahamas.

The model slipped into a barely-there bikini for this super sexy photo shoot with Chris Applebaum ... and their Fyre Fest theme has us hoping Ja Rule really can successfully pull off version 2.0.

Check out the gallery ... CJ's bringing back the festival's infamous "gourmet" cheese sandwiches, and her shots with Evian water are guaranteed to make anyone thirsty.

As you know ... tons of people got burned by Billy McFarland's fraudulent festival, but CJ's here to ease a bit of their pain. It's not money in your pocket, but it's the best we can do.

You might remember CJ as the ex-GF of Kate Beckinsale's ex, Len Wiseman -- or recognize her from this flaming hot shoot and her features in Maxim, FHM and GQ.

Note to Ja Rule: make sure to get CJ on board for your hot model promo shoots when/if your Iconic Festival becomes a real thing.