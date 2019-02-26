WNBA's Todd Troxel 'Thrilled' After Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

WNBA's Todd Troxel Dom. Violence Case Dismissed ... 'I Never Assaulted Her'

WNBA coach Todd Troxel is off the hook in his domestic violence case -- and says he and his fiancee are "moving on with our lives."

Troxel was an assistant coach for the Phoenix Mercury back in November when he was charged with assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly attacking his wife after a Phoenix Suns game.

Troxel severed two arteries in his arm during the incident -- in which he allegedly punched through a glass window at his home during a heated argument with his fiancee.

In the initial police report, cops say Troxel claimed he suffered the injury as a result of an accident while putting up Christmas lights ... but while at the hospital, the fiancee told a nurse a different story.

Cops investigated and Troxel was charged with 2 misdemeanors -- but now, TMZ Sports has learned the case was officially thrown out because the victim refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

Troxel has issued a statement ... essentially viewing the dismissal as a victory and says he and his fiancee are together and doing just fine.

"My fiancé and I are thrilled to have this situation behind us and look forward to moving on with our lives," Troxel said.

"I cannot thank her enough for her support, love and friendship always."

"I regret getting into an argument with my fiancé the night of the incident, but I never assaulted or hurt her in any way."

Troxel -- who was fired by the Mercury after the team conducted its own investigation -- says he's also focused on getting his coaching career back on track.

"My lifelong passion has always been to coach basketball and it has been an honor coaching in the WNBA. I’m proud of the women that are dedicated to the game of basketball and it’s a privilege to coach them as they redefine what it takes to be a word class athlete. I will continue to follow the performance of the Mercury and wish all of them the best."