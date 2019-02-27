UFC's Anthony Smith 'I'm Gonna Finish Jon Jones'

UFC's Anthony Smith, 'I'm Gonna Finish Jon Jones'

EXCLUSIVE

**ATTENTION DEGENERATE GAMBLERS**

UFC star Anthony Smith says you can make a TON of cash betting on him to knock out Jon Jones at UFC 235 this weekend ... telling TMZ Sports, it's a safe bet.

Of course, Smith is a huge underdog in the fight ... the current line is Jones (-950) and Smith (+575).

In other words, if you bet $100 on Smith to win, it pays $575. If you bet on Jones, you need to plunk down $950 just to make a $100 profit.

But, Smith tells us, "If you wanna make some money, throw some money on me, man!!! If you don't and you bet against me, I'm sorry you're gonna lose your money."

Check out the clip ... Smith looks locked in and tells us exactly how he plans on beating Jones, who some call the greatest fighter in UFC history.

"I'm gonna finish Jon Jones," Smith says.

"I'm gonna put this fist on his chin and he's gonna go down. And, whether he stays down is up to him. But, if he gets back up, I'll do it again."

Anthony is currently on a 3-fight win streak -- with 6 wins in his last 7 fights. He's got solid victories over guys like Shogun Rua, Rashad Evans and Volkan Oezdemir.

Meanwhile, Jones ain't no tomato can -- he's 23-1 in his career -- with the 1 loss coming by way of disqualification in 2009 for throwing a questionable, illegal elbow in a fight he was already dominating.