Patrick Mahomes Courtside for Lakers Win, Gets Shout-Out From LeBron!

Two MVPs were on the court at Staples Center on Wednesday -- with Patrick Mahomes sitting right on the floor as LeBron James led the Lakers to a 125-119 victory over the Pelicans!

Oh, and LeBron LOVED that Mahomes was there!

The K.C. Chiefs quarterback got the VIP treatment -- with a personal attendant making sure Pat and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, were taken care of like royalty ... while sitting next to other huge stars like Halsey and David Beckham.

Of course, the Lakers are basically in must-win mode for the rest of the season if they want a shot at the playoffs ... and it seems like Pat and Brit were the good luck charms the team needs.

Didn't hurt that Bron posted 33 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds -- but after the game, King James gave a special shout-out to his NFL pal.

"Good to have you in the building tonight MVP!!" LBJ wrote.

Mahomes is becoming a massive star -- just check out the crowd trying to get autographs and pics on the way out of Staples.

Mahomes wasn't the only star athlete in the crowd -- Floyd Mayweather and Todd Gurley also showed out.

BTW ... we shot footage of Gurley walking to his car -- that knee seem okay to you?

Remember, TG's leg has been a big Rams storyline since his disappearing act in the NFL playoffs ... but he's said repeatedly the injury is not an issue.

In fact ... his head coach, Sean McVay, told reporters at the NFL's combine Thursday he's positive his star RB is "feeling good."

There's more big stars in the Lakers celeb gallery ... everyone from Adam Sandler to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ... even Timothy Olyphant!