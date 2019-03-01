Chuck Todd Loses His Mind Over Bryce Harper ... 'Enjoy 3rd Place'

Chuck Todd Loses His Mind Over Bryce Harper, 'Enjoy 3rd Place'

Chuck Todd is MAD AS HELL that Bryce Harper left his beloved Washington Nationals to sign with the rival Phillies ... and used "Meet the Press" to rip the guy a new one!

"PHILLY?! PHILLY?! Seriously???"

"They will never love you the way Washington would have loved you ... I hope you enjoy 3rd place!"

Ouch.

Of course, Washington and Philly are both in the NL East -- Todd is clearly taking the move pretty hard.

"There will never be a statue of Bryce Harper at National Park in Washington D.C."

Bryce has 330 MILLION reasons to not give a crap about Todd's opinion -- because that's how much cash he'll be making over 13 seasons thanks to his new deal with the Phillies.

By the way, the Nationals only finished 2 games ahead of the Phillies last year -- and now that they have the Nats biggest bat, it ain't looking good in D.C.

Sorry, Chuck ...