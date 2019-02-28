Jake Arrieta Has Mankini Strip Show To Celebrate Bryce Harper Signing

Bryce Harper's having the best Thursday ever ... dude just made $330 million -- AND HE GOT A MANKINI STRIP SHOW FROM HIS NEW TEAMMATE, JAKE ARRIETA!!!
Bryce just inked a monster 13-year deal worth around $25 MIL per season with the Philadelphia Phillies ... and to celebrate -- his new team's stud pitcher decided to give him a show.
Jake popped on his bikini briefs and sandals ... and broke out his broom for a little victory dance.
"Getting the house ready for [Harper]," Arrieta said.
By the way, Jake spared no expense for the occasion ... 'cause the Versace skivvies he was wearing come in at a cool $225 a piece!!!
Not that that's expensive for Jake ... dude is in the middle of a 3-year, $75 MILLION contract of his own!!!
As for Harper's Phillies deal ... it's the richest free-agent contract in baseball history -- blowing by the 10-year, $300 million contract Manny Machado just inked with the Padres earlier this month.
But, some wonder if Harper could have actually gotten MORE ... saying his per-season salary is actually NOT ENOUGH for a 26-year-old MVP in his prime.
Harper is a career .279 hitter with 184 home runs and 521 total RBIs. He spent the first 7 years of his career with the Nationals, where he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft.