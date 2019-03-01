NFL's Randy Gregory Allegedly Blew Off Rent Payments ... Facing Eviction

Randy Gregory's week ain't gettin' any better ... 'cause the Cowboys star is now facing eviction after allegedly failing to pay almost $15,000 in rent and utilities.

26-year-old Gregory had been living in a nice 3-bedroom home in Frisco, Texas since August 2018 -- but according to a letter sent to the NFL player and his attorney on Feb. 5, he fell behind in payments to the tune of $13,674.

Sources involved in the situation tell us that number has now inflated to nearly $15,000.

The letter, obtained by TMZ Sports, demands Gregory either pay the money he owes or "vacate the premises within one day."

According to our sources, Gregory has still not forked over the cash ... and he's still living in the home.

The home is pretty nice -- 3,500 square feet, 3.5 bathrooms, with a bar, game room and a nice outdoor BBQ area. It's also located about 1 mile from the Cowboys practice facility.

We're told Randy had signed a 1-year rental agreement in August -- but stopped paying the $4,500/month rent back in December.

Gregory's made some money ... he signed a 4-year, $3.8 million deal after being drafted by the Cowboys with the 60th pick in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

But, his time in the NFL has been plagued with drama and failed drug tests (reportedly 7 or more) -- with the most recent coming to light this week -- prompting the league to indefinitely suspend the talented defensive end.

TMZ Sports reached out to Gregory's rep -- Daniel Moskowitz -- who declined comment.