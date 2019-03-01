Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek Flaunts Tiny Neon Bikini in Cabo

Gronk's GF Camille Kostek (Ne)on Fire ... on Vacation in Cabo

Camille Kostek won't be hard to spot in Mexico this weekend ... 'cause Rob Gronkowski's insanely attractive girlfriend is rockin' a neon yellow bikini ... and TMZ Sports has the pics!!

The NFL superstar and S.I. Swimsuit model are hangin' in Cabo San Lucas with friends Eric and Jessie James Decker ... and although it's only been a short time, there's already tons of heat.

Camille posted a pic of her bikini of choice -- it's highlighter yellow and brilliant --- and this time around, Gronk got his own matching trunks!!

Of course, the couple is known for posting sexy pics together wherever they go -- who can forget their awesome trip to Jamaica last year for Camille's birthday?!

It's great to see the couple keeping their tradition alive in Cabo ... and (fingers crossed) we'll get a shot of the foursome together here soon.

Gronk is coming off a Super Bowl win and Camille will be in the next SI Swim issue dropping in May ... so it's tough to argue against these 2 being the hottest couple out there right now.

So yeah ... go ahead and celebrate. We're all winners here.