Luke Perry's Son, Fiancee and Ex-Wife Come Together for Dinner

Luke Perry's loved ones -- including his ex-wife and his fiancee -- all came together Friday night, 5 days after his tragic death from a stroke.
Luke's son, 21-year-old Jack, had dinner in Studio City, CA with his mother, Rachel "Minnie" Sharp and Luke's fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer. The blond woman in the hoodie appears to be a friend of Luke's daughter, Sophie. It's unclear if she was at the dinner.
The blended fam broke bread at a restaurant near to Luke's home.
The family, no doubt, discussed funeral arrangements. There are reports the '90210' and "Riverdale" star will be laid to rest in L.A. Forest Lawn Cemetery.
As we reported, Jack -- a pro wrestler who goes by Jungle Boy in the ring -- has taken a break from work to be with his family.
Sophie posted a tribute to her dad this week ... after she rushed back from Malawi to be by his side before he passed.
Luke and Rachel were married for 10 years before they divorced in 2003, and had joint custody of their kids. It was clear at the dinner that Rachel and Wendy -- who'd been with Luke for several years -- have a good relationship too.
You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really fucking lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend. Wow, how cliche, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute shit situation without you. None of us could. Oh. And I was just informed it was national women’s day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama. #happynationalwomensday
Sophie posted a pic Friday of herself and her mom, thanking her for being "the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now."