Robert Kraft Files Motion to Stop Release of Video

Robert Kraft Files to Keep Sting Video Under Wraps

EXCLUSIVE

Robert Kraft and 14 other suspects busted in the Florida prostitution sting want to make sure the police surveillance video of them in the massage parlor never sees the light of day.

Kraft's attorneys -- and attorneys for the other suspects -- filed jointly Wednesday morning to get a protective order ... which would prevent law enforcement from releasing any evidence gathered in the investigation. That includes the hidden camera footage from inside Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter, FL.

As we reported, cops placed cameras inside the spa and say they have video of Kraft making 2 visits to the spa. Cops say it includes footage of 2 women "manipulating his genitals."

According to the motion, obtained by TMZ Sports, the defendants also point out the case is still active because the prosecution is pending ... and therefore law enforcement can't release any evidence to the public.

Prosecutors have offered a plea deal. It would require Kraft to complete a course about prostitution, 100 hours of community service and submit to an STD test. He'd also have to state he would've been found guilty if it went to trial.

No word yet on whether Kraft, or any of the other defendants, will accept.