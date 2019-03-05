Ricky Williams on Robert Kraft Scandal 'Sometimes It's Just Better to Pay'

Ricky Williams on Robert Kraft, 'Sometimes It's Just Better to Pay For It'

Sounds like Ricky Williams has sympathy for Robert Kraft in the wake of his prostitution scandal -- explaining simply, "Sometimes it's just better to pay for it, you know?"

The ex-NFL star weighed in on Kraft's scandal Tuesday during an appearance on the 'Domenick Nati Show' ... saying he understands why powerful people like Kraft pay for sex acts.

"I think people have different moral standards and judgments. But, from a purely ... I'll call it practical, maybe a little taboo ... sometimes it's just better to pay for it, you know?"

Ricky's not the only person who feels that way -- prostitution is legal in parts of Nevada and there's a brothel that's already reached out to Kraft in an effort to get him to bring his "business" to the Silver State.

Of course, Kraft is due back in court in Jupiter, Florida later this month to face 2 misdemeanor counts of soliciting another for prostitution. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

For his part, the Patriots owner has adamantly denied doing anything illegal.

Officials say they have video of Kraft going into the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on 2 occasions and receiving sex acts in exchange for money.

Kraft doesn't seem bothered by the allegations -- he went to a Beverly Hills party on the day after the charges were announced and flew back to Boston on a private jet with Tom Brady.