Demaryius Thomas Pleads Guilty to Careless Driving In Colorado Crash

NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has pled guilty to careless driving resulting in injury stemming from a Feb. 16 car crash ... and he'll spend the next year on probation.

As we previously reported, the 31-year-old Pro Bowler was initially arrested for vehicular assault after losing control of his car around 12:20 AM ... and flipping his ride onto a grassy median.

Thomas and his 2 passengers were injured in the wreck -- with DT suffering an eye injury and a "hellacious knot" on his head, according to a witness.

Officials say Thomas was driving at speeds exceeding 70 MPH in a 30 MPH zone -- which not only qualifies as reckless driving, but also felony vehicular assault.

Thomas was initially facing 3 years in prison for felony vehicular assault -- but struck a deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead guilty to the lesser misdemeanor charge of careless driving resulting in injury.

Court records show Thomas was sentenced to 1 year probation and 50 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay fines and restitution.

Thomas -- who is currently an NFL free agent -- previously issued a statement on the crash saying, "It saddens me that I caused pain to those whom I love most.”

His rep has also issued a statement saying, "Demaryius is extremely remorseful for exceeding the speed limit which led to the automobile accident in Denver, February 16th. Demaryius is taking full responsibilities for his actions and ensures that nothing like this will ever happen again!"