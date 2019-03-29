WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Says He'd Love to Fight Gronk

Not every WWE superstar is pissed about Gronk potentially joining the organization ... 'cause Bray Wyatt would welcome the newly retired NFLer with open arms!!
Becky Lynch just shaded the hell outta Rob Gronkowski earlier this week ... telling TMZ Sports it's bogus people like him or Ronda Rousey can just stroll into pro wrestling without having to work for their chance.
Wyatt ain't about that talk ... 'cause he says he LOVES the ex-Pats tight end ... and would jump on the opportunity to beat him up in the squared circle.
"I'd love to have Rob here ... he's a cool cat." Wyatt says.
There's also some history between the two ... Wyatt says his dad was roommates with Gronk's dad at Syracuse when they played on the football team, so they're very familiar.
Wyatt was at LAX with JoJo Offerman -- their first public appearance since announcing they're expecting a baby in June -- so we had to ask if baby Knash will follow in their wrestling footsteps.
I’m so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June! This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I’m ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you’ll ever know. ❤️ Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right 😉 📸 by the incredible @forerophotography