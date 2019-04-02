Joe Haden I Can't Wait to Cover Odell ... in Cleveland

Joe Haden Says He Can't Wait to Cover Odell Beckham in Cleveland

Joe Haden ain't pissed the Browns got stacked after he got traded to the Steelers ... matter of fact, he's HAPPY for the city -- telling TMZ Sports he CAN'T WAIT to line up against OBJ!!

We spoke with the NFL star about his ex-team's newest addition ... and he's stoked for several reasons -- one being the fans having something to be excited about again. (After all, the Browns were awful in Haden's 7 years in Ohio).

"I'm happy for Cleveland. That's a great football city," Haden tells us. "They deserve everything. Odell, that's one of my good friends ... he's gonna bring a lot of flash and flare there."

The other big reason -- Haden can now line up against his good friend, Odell Beckham, twice a year ... and it's got some extra sauce to it, considering Pittsburgh's huge rivalry with CLE.

"I can't wait. You gotta go against the best to be the best."

Of course, the Browns officially introduced OBJ on Monday ... and there's a lot of talk about Cleveland being serious contenders with guys like Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Jarvis Landry on offense.

Meanwhile, the Stillers traded away Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell jetted off to New York. Haden says it'll be tough to replace those guys, but they're ready for the challenge.

We also asked Haden about his QB, Ben Roethlisberger's leadership skills ... and he's got nothing but praise for the signal caller, despite what AB may say.