Austin Rivers Says Possible Playoff Matchup with Doc is For Bragging Rights

It could get REALLY awkward at the Rivers family dinner table during the holidays ... 'cause Austin and Doc are prepping to face off in the playoffs -- and the NBAer is lookin' to embarrass his dad!!

If the NBA postseason started right now, Houston and L.A. would be set up to play in the first round. But, that possibility didn't prevent the 2 from breaking bread together at Craig's on Wednesday.

TMZ Sports spoke with the Rivers boys about the possible matchup ... and Doc jokes he hopes Austin will take it easy on the Clips ... but he ain't holding his breath.

So, we had to ask Austin if the Rockets would let up on the Clips a little bit, given it's his papa on the other side ... and uh, nope.

"Absolutely not. Bragging rights for the household, man. He's done enough in his career ... it's my turn to win something."

Of course, things could change between now and the playoffs ... but PLEASE let this happen.