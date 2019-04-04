Todd Gurley Hits L.A. Hot Spot ... With A Limp?!?

EXCLUSIVE

Does this look like a man with two healthy knees?!?

That's the question that's surrounded Todd Gurley for MONTHS -- and when TMZ Sports got him out at Craig's in L.A. on Wednesday with what appears to be a hitch in his gate -- it had us asking it all over again.

The L.A. Rams superstar seemed to have some sort of limp after dinner ... and if ya watch the clip, he ain't exactly moving like an RB ready to carry the ball 250+ times next season.

TG appears to use his buddy as a crutch as they exit the restaurant ... and while he's making his way to his car, there seems to be SOMETHING going on with his leg.

Of course, Todd battled a knee injury late last year -- sitting out the final two games of the Rams' regular season -- and struggled throughout the playoffs when he returned.

But, both Gurley and Rams coach Sean McVay have said the guy is OKAY ... and, in fact, team officials tell us Todd's been at the facility working out THIS WEEK and looks just fine to them.

So, does this clip prove anything?? We're not sure, but it's a helluva lot of fun to debate.

By the way, we also asked Todd about Ndamukong Suh -- and it seems TG definitely wants to see the defensive star back in a Rams uniform next season!!