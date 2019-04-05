Tyron Woodley Clowns Trump 'I Want To Fight Your Hair'

Tyron Woodley Clowns Donald Trump, 'I Want To Fight Your Hair'

Breaking News

Forget a Kamaru Usman rematch ... Tyron Woodley says the fight he REALLY wants is with Donald Trump's hair!!!

"Dana, set it up. Tyron Woodley versus Donald Trump's hair, UFC whatever the f**k."

OKAY, Woodley's just playin' around ... but it doesn't make his rant over Trump's hair any less HILARIOUS!!!

The UFC superstar was cruising through his TV channels when Trump popped up ... signature hairdo on full display for the cameras.

Woodley's reaction? "What the f**k are you doing, bruh?"

Tyron continued, "He should wear a bandanna, man. It's terrible. It's so f**king horrible. I hate your hair, man. I don't know you, but I hate your hair. I want to fight your hair."

For his part, Trump knows the look ain't exactly great ... the Prez admitted during a speech last year, "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard on it!!"

As for Tyron ... he's reportedly agreed to rematch Robbie Lawler in late June.

So, Trump's hair is safe from Woodley ... for now.