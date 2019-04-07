Tito Ortiz Says He's Not Retiring, 'I'm Fighting in October!'

Tito Ortiz I'm Not Retiring 'I'm Fighting in October!!!'

Tito Ortiz is coming out of retirement and will fight MMA this year ... we know, deja vu all over again.

TMZ Sports saw Tito -- who last retired days after dominating Chuck Liddell in November (a fight he came out of retirement for) -- at LAX earlier this week ... and we asked him about Conor McGregor hanging up his gloves.

That's when Tito dropped some retirement news of his own ... as in, he's comin' back.

"I'll probably fight in October," Ortiz told us.

"After I fought Chuck last year, I thought it was gonna be my last one. But, my body's intact, everything's fast, everything's great. Sparring's been good. Training's been great. So, let's do one for fun."

So, who's The Huntington Beach Bad Boy fighting?

Tito couldn't say 'cause the deal ain't official, yet ... but we're told it could be signed, sealed and delivered within days.