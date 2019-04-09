Carson Kressley Praises Dwyane Wade's Family ... For Supporting Gay Pride

Carson Kressley thinks it's a BEAUTIFUL thing that Dwyane Wade's family took his 11-year-old son to the Miami gay pride parade this weekend ... because families should support each other.

As we previously reported, Gabrielle Union took 11-year-old Zion Wade to the massive festival on Sunday where they danced and celebrated at one of the largest LGBTQ events in the country.

Dwyane was on the road with the Miami Heat but posted messages of support and said, "We support each other with pride."

There has been some blowback from haters who think Wade's kid is too young to attend a pride parade -- but Kressley immediately shot that down and said those people don't understand what Pride is really about.

"I would say [to those people] come to a gay pride [event] and you'll see how beautiful and embracing and how diverse and how wonderful it is ... and kids should be there to see it!"

He added, "It's a beautiful thing. It's great when parents bring their kids."

Kressley has been a leader in the LGBTQ community for years -- and was the grand marshal at the 2018 Come Out with Pride parade in Orlando.