Dwyane Wade's Super Famous Friends Honor NBA Star at Massive Miami Bash

He's only got ONE more NBA game left in Miami -- so some of Dwyane Wade's most famous friends threw him a huge bash to celebrate the end of his amazing 16-year NBA career ... and the pics are GREAT!!

Huge rap stars like Rick Ross and Meek Mill partied with NBA stars like Jimmy Butler and Chris Bosh Monday night at the official "One Last Dance" bash at the Prime 112 steakhouse in Miami Beach.

D-Wade's mom and dad showed up to the party too -- along with Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, Fat Joe and more!!! Of course, Dwyane's wife, Gabrielle Union, was front and center.

The guys had champagne, personalized bottles of whiskey ... and D-Wade even got a massive bottle of wine during the Miami bash!!!

Ya gotta see the crane machine game that was stocked with Dwyane's designer socks from his sock line.

Of course, Wade announced this season will be his last ... and his final game in Miami is Tuesday night against the 76ers. His last-ever game is Wednesday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

It's been a hell of a career for the future Hall of Famer ... dude was a 3-time NBA champ, 13-time NBA All-Star, 2006 NBA Finals MVP AND the 2008-09 NBA scoring champion.

In fact, the career was so legendary ... ya gotta check out the FIRE fishnet shirt Jimmy Butler broke out for the party!!!

