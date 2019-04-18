TMZ

WWE's Lana Leaked Sex Tape Is NOT Her!

4/18/2019 11:08 AM PDT

WWE's Lana, Leaked Sex Tape Is NOT Her!

EXCLUSIVE

The leaked sex tape allegedly featuring WWE superstar Lana is NOT her -- sources connected to the wrestler tell TMZ Sports.

Multiple reports surfaced Thursday that Lana's personal Snapchat page was hacked -- with some scumbag leaking a private sex tape from the account in an attempt to publicly embarrass her. 

But fortunately, sources close to Lana tell us she's adamant she's NOT in the video -- and neither is her WWE superstar husband, Rusev

In fact, we're told the Snapchat account that published the video does NOT belong to Lana -- though, it was intentionally created to look like it does. 

There's a female voice in the sex video -- but as one Lana source puts it, "The voice in the clip is clearly not her."

Bottom line -- sorry, perverts ... not this time. 

We're told the WWE is investigating the situation. We reached out to the org. for comment but so far no word back. 

