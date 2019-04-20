Kodak Black Shows in Toronto, Montreal In Jeopardy After Border Bust

Kodak Black's Canada Shows in Jeopardy After Border Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Kodak Black ﻿is staring down the possibility of missing more shows on his tour, because Canadian authorities could bar him from entering the country for a couple of scheduled gigs North of the border.

Kodak's got concerts on deck Monday in Montreal and Tuesday in Toronto, but those shows are now in limbo because of his drug and gun bust at the Canada-U.S. border.

Sources at the Canada Border Services Agency tell TMZ ... anyone crossing the border into Canada must demonstrate that they meet the requirements to enter or stay in the country, and involvement in criminal activity is grounds to bar someone from entering.

Our sources at the CBSA wouldn't comment on whether or not Kodak would be admitted into Canada for his gigs, telling us everyone's eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis.

However, our law enforcement sources tell us anyone with a serious criminal history or anyone facing serious felony charges will likely have a difficult time entering Canada. We're told it's unlikely Kodak will be allowed into the country for those shows.

Kodak has some options if he's denied entry, such as requesting a Temporary Resident Permit ... but again, our sources say it's very unlikely Kodak would apply for the permit, because he doesn't meet all its criteria.

We broke the story ... Kodak was arrested on on weapons and drug charges at the U.S. border in New York after cutting through Canada on his way from Detroit to Boston. Cops say they found weed on Kodak and a gun in the car he was driving.

It was back in July when G-Eazy was denied entry into the country after his cocaine arrest during a trip to Sweden ... Chris Brown faced the same fate in 2015 because of his criminal past.

Kodak already missed shows in Boston and Connecticut because of the bust, and now it's looking increasingly likely he will miss at least 2 more.

We reached out to Live Nation for a status update on Kodak's Canadian gigs ... so far, no word back.