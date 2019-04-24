Sebastian Telfair Convicted in Gun Case, Faces Up to 15 Years in Prison

TMZ

Sebastian Telfair Convicted in Gun Case Faces 15 Yrs in Prison

4/24/2019 4:30 PM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NBA star Sebastian Telfair has been convicted of possessing a firearm ... and could be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Telfair --  a 33-year-old former high school phenom who spent 12 seasons in the NBA -- was busted back in June 2017 in Brooklyn .... after cops found several weapons during a traffic stop.

Officials say Telfair -- who played with the Trail Blazers, Celtics, Clippers and Timberwolves, to name a few -- had 3 pistols and what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.

Cops say he was also carrying a ton of ammo and a bulletproof vest ... as well as some weed.

Telfair pled not guilty and fought the charges ... but was found guilty by a jury in NYC on Wednesday of felony criminal possession of a weapon, according to our law enforcement sources.

He is due back in court in June for sentencing ... where he's facing up to 15 years in prison.

 

