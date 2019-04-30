Michael Blackson Fondly Remembers John Singleton ... He Was Like My Brother

Michael Blackson Remembers John Singleton as a Great Friend and 'Brother'

Michael Blackson lost a brother when John Singleton suddenly died ... that's how much the famed director meant to him.

We got Michael out Monday night leaving Toca Madera in WeHo and asked him about the "Boyz n the Hood" director's death Monday -- at only 51 -- after suffering a massive stroke. No doubt Michael's devastated by the loss of his friend.

Check out the clip ... he talks about John and his GF, Rayvon, having a baby a year ago, making things even sadder. He tells us how he first met John and the huge plans they had about working together.

Michael also tells us which of John's classics is his favorite flick. Remember, Michael's a comedian ... so that's your first clue.

As we reported ... John suffered the stroke 13 days ago after returning from Costa Rica. He was placed in a medically-induced coma shortly after that, but never recovered. His family decided Monday to take him off life support.