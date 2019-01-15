Michael Blackson Jesus Took the Wheel ... And Some Guy Smashed My Rolls!!!

Michael Blackson's Rolls-Royce Smashed by Alleged Drunk Driver on 3 WHEELS

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Blackson probably should've been irate about a drunk driver smashing into his car -- but he was more flabbergasted than anything ... and we get why.

The comic was having a great Monday night at the Improv in WeHo -- he did a set with Dave Chappelle, so what could go wrong? Try your Rolls-Royce getting jacked up in a 3-car wreck!!

Michael tells us he got the news while onstage with Chappelle, and when he got outside -- it was a messed up scene, to say the least. A Maserati lost its front wheel, that wheel smashed into a Jeep Wrangler ... while the Maserati kept going long enough to smash into Mike's whip.

MB called it a miracle -- a bad one -- that the guy on just 3 wheels managed to keep rolling long enough to hit his Rolls. You really gotta see his reaction.

As for the driver, we got vid of cops giving him a breathalyzer. Law enforcement sources tell us the guy allegedly pinballed down the street, hitting several cars -- and was arrested for DUI.

Typical Blackson, though, he found a way to laugh about it. Gotta love a good Flintstones joke!