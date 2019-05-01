Kareem Hunt Advising Kids 'Not to Make Mistakes I Did' ... Browns Say

Kareem Hunt has been visiting kids at local Cleveland schools ... imploring them to learn from the mistakes he's made, Browns GM John Dorsey says.

The former Chiefs superstar was picked up by the Browns after Kansas City released him following the TMZ Sports video showing the 23-year-old shoving and kicking a female at an Ohio hotel last year.

Now, Dorsey is saying the running back is doing everything possible to show remorse for the incident ... including visiting kids after work to advise them to learn from his issues.

"What people don’t realize is once he’s off the field, he's doing things unannounced," Dorsey said to Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

"He's actually going out and talking to young kids and working behind the scenes to teach young kids, 'Don’t make the same mistake I made.'"

The Browns have confirmed to The News-Herald that Hunt has visited several high school students from the Elyria and Lorain area -- cities on the outskirts of Cleveland.

Browns reps tell The News-Herald they've been trying to keep his visits low key, because, "Hunt doesn’t want any attention to distract from his message."

For his part, Hunt released a statement after his Browns signing in February saying, "What I did was wrong and inexcusable."

"That is not the man I was raised to be, and I’ve learned a great deal from that experience and certainly should have been more truthful about it after the fact."