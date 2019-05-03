Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Threatens Photog in Dog Killing

EXCLUSIVE

David Eason, Jenelle Evans husband, who allegedly killed their family dog with a shotgun, made it clear to a photog in court Friday ... stay clear of him, or else.

Eason was in a North Carolina courtroom because he owed $5,187 in back child support. He had a deadline of Friday to pay up or possibly be held in contempt and go to jail. He showed up empty-handed, but the judge gave him a reprieve ... to come up with the money in the next few hours.

Eason left court, and a photog/reporter for WSFX tried asking him about killing his dog, but he wasn't having it and warned, "Don't get in my face, bro. I promise you don't want to do that."

Eason came back a short time later and paid the money.

He owed the money to Olivia Leedham, the mother of his 5-year-old son. Leedham claimed back in 2013, when she was 8 months pregnant he shoved her and also left her in the middle of the road when she was 7 months pregnant.

As for the dog ... we're told he was irate after the French Bulldog nipped at his daughter after she got in the dog's face ... beat the animal, and then shot it to death.

Law enforcement tells us ... Eason is now under criminal investigation for animal cruelty.