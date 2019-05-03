Lamar Odom Still Fighting Addiction ... But I'm Winning

Lamar Odom Says He's Still Fighting His Addiction, But He's Winning

EXCLUSIVE

Lamar Odom says he still battles the addictions that almost took his life, but says he's winning the war, and plans to fight for as long as it takes.

"Getting high is not on my agenda."

We talked to Lamar at LAX Thursday morning, just hours after he officially joined the "Enemies" team in Ice Cube's BIG3 league ... marking his return to pro competition against NBA level opponents.

Odom very candidly and bravely opened up to our guy not only about his new home in the BIG3, but about his state mind ... and most notably, his fight to stay sober.

"When you're an addict, that's something you live with forever, bro. You don't just put that behind you."

As for the BIG3, Lamar says he agrees with Cube -- who said he expects Odom will be the league's comeback player of the year.

"Hopefully I get nominated for an ESPY."

The fact that Odom is alive at all is A MIRACLE, the man survived 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks when he overdosed in 2015, and most doctors thought his chances of a full recovery were slim to none.

By that standard, dude is already the best comeback story (sorry, Soulja Boy).