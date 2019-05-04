Soledad O'Brien Says Her Show 'Surviving R Kelly: The Impact' Connects Victims

Soledad O'Brien 'Surviving R Kelly: The Impact' Connects Victims

Soledad O'Brien, host of Saturday night's Lifetime follow-up to "Surviving R. Kelly," says this docuseries has been groundbreaking for victims who never had a voice.

We got Soledad Friday at LAX ... on the eve her show, "Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact," which not only follows up with the alleged victims but also the defense strategies of the embattled singer.

She says one of the values of her docuseries and others is that victims who had no previous connection are able to find each other and mobilize.

BTW ... more than 26 million people have seen the original series. Soledad's show airs on Lifetime Saturday at 10 PM ET.