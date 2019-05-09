L.A. Is a Clippers Town, Says L.A. Mayor

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Los Angeles Is A Clippers Town ... Right Now

Breathe that in. Digest it. Because that's the world we live in right now ... according to the Mayor of Los Angeles.

We spoke with Eric Garcetti -- who's a DIE-HARD Lakers fan -- but even EG knows things ain't going so well in Lakerville right now.

It's downright bad ... the Lakers have no coach. The team sucked this past season. Magic Johnson quit. They haven't made the playoffs in 6 years.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are doing GREAT -- they shocked the world by getting into the playoffs this year and they're set up to be able to sign two MAX-CONTRACT free agents to the squad next season.

There's talk they could even land Kawhi Leonard -- which would be a game changer in Clipperland.

So, in 2019 ... with LeBron James wearing Purple and Gold -- the Mayor of Los Angeles says we're living in a Clippers town.

