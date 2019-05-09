Peyton Manning Opening Up 'High-End Watering Hole' In Tennessee

Peyton Manning Opening A Saloon ... Giddy Up In 2020!!!

In Tennessee and looking for a classy place to booze up while feeling like you're in a country western movie??

Peyton Manning clearly knows the feeling ... and is fixing the issue -- by opening up a "high-end watering hole" in Knoxville in 2020!!!

The QB and Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners announced Thursday they're building a "western-inspired" bar and restaurant near University of Tennessee's campus.

The name of the place? Saloon 16 ... a homage to Manning's nickname, "The Sheriff," as well as the No. 16 jersey he wore when he was a star with the Volunteers.

It's supposed to be an awesome spot -- complete with dartboards, jukeboxes, a piano and an outdoor dining area.

AJ Capital Partners says the place will open its doors in the spring of 2020.

OMAHA!!!!!!!!!