Female Football Star Chugs Beer In Stands With Mom After Epic Game

A female football player ran into the stands and chugged a beer with her mom after a Legends Football League game last Saturday night ... and the video is AWESOME!!!
LFL superstar ChrisDell "The Ferrari" Harris went off in Austin Acoustic's win over the Chicago Bliss last weekend ... and she was rewarded with a beer for her MVP performance.
But slamming some suds by herself after the 11-carry, 115-yard, 2-TD game wasn't enough ... so she got Mom involved!!!
The clip is amazing ... Harris sprints straight from the field into the stands, runs up into the crowd and meets Mom at the top of the stairs.
After an emotional embrace ... Harris hands over the bottle -- and Mom takes a big swig!!!
Harris finishes the beer off ... and just so the fans don't feel left out -- she sprays them down with the leftovers!!!
Awesome moment for Harris ... but the Bliss players probably needed that beer more -- trying to tackle "The Ferrari" all night long must've sucked!!