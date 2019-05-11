TMZ

Khabib Nurmagomedov Manager Working on Fight with GSP

5/11/2019 12:35 AM PDT

Khabib's Manager Working on UFC Fight with Georges St-Pierre

EXCLUSIVE

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not abandoning hope for a super fight against UFC legend Georges St-Pierre ... his manager tells TMZ Sports he's actively working on getting the two in the Octagon. 

Ali Abdelaziz not only reps Khabib -- but he's also close with GSP and helped get Georges back into fighting after a 4-year layoff to take on Michael Bisping in 2017. 

Georges won that fight -- but hung up his gloves in early 2019 saying, "You should retire on top."

Now, Ali says the fighters have expressed to him that a Khabib vs. GSP matchup would be a "dream fight" on both ends ... but the trick is getting everyone to agree on money and a weight class. 

"It's about weight," Ali says ... "The problem is about weight. What weight class do we fight at?"

If the two sides can strike a deal, the fight wouldn't happen any time in the immediate future -- Ali says Khabib has two fights to get through before he could get to GSP ... including a title fight with Dustin Poirier later this year. 

Of course, Conor McGregor is also still in the picture -- he's demanding a rematch after Khabib dominated him at UFC 229 back in October. 

Ali says Khabib feels Conor needs to prove he's worthy of a rematch -- considering he's lost 2 of his last 4 fights in the UFC. 

 And, if you like trash talk, there's a lot of that in this clip ... it's clear Ali ain't a fan of McGregor. 

