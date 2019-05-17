Dwayne Bowe Champ Bailey Was Toughest Defender ... I Faced in NFL

Dwayne Bowe Says Champ Bailey Was Toughest Defender He Ever Faced

Now that Dwayne Bowe is officially retired ... he's revealing the one defender who gave him the biggest headaches on the field -- Champ Bailey!!!

Bowe -- who led the NFL in receiving TDs back in 2010 -- just signed a 1-day contract to end his career with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week ... finishing with more than 7,200 yards and 537 receptions.

Bowe coulda had a few more receptions if it weren't for Bailey, admitting the Hall of Famer is the ONLY guy who was able to hold him to ZERO catches in a game (in his prime) because of his coverage.

When he wasn't defended by the legend, Bowe has a Pro Bowl season in 2010 and earned 2nd team All-Pro honors that same year.

So ... what's next for Bowe??? He's looking to take over the rap game. He's released his first album, "No Referee" earlier this year ... and has a song with Trippie Redd coming out as well!!

"Everybody's been receptive to the music," Bowe says. "This is my first love before I actually played football. A lot of people don't know i was recording myself before I ever touched a football."