Khloe Kardashian I Haven't Given Up on Marriage ... But I Have No Interest in Dating Right Now

Khloe Kardashian Isn't Dating, But Open to Marriage Again

Khloe Kardashian says as devastating as her divorce to Lamar Odom was ... she'd absolutely get hitched again ... but that requires a date or 2, and at least for now that's not in the cards.

Khlo got super personal with Disso Queen Laura Wasser on her podcast, "Divorce Sucks!" which drops Monday. Laura asks her straight-up -- would she be open to tying the knot yet again?

Check out Khloe's answer -- it takes an interesting turn. She says she was heartbroken when her marriage to Lamar fell apart ... and it seems it affected her even more than her super difficult breakup with Tristan Thompson.

Yet, Khloe says she has no regrets about either relationship. It's like they say -- better to have loved and lost than never ... yeah, you get it.

Khloe's got no one with whom she wants to hook up or ignite a new relationship with. In fact, dating is NOT on the table ... not at all.

These days it's all about True ... true that.