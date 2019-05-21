Tyrann Mathieu Proposes To Longtime GF ... With Epic $250,000 Ring!!!

Exclusive Details

Honey Badger don't give a crap ... about ring prices -- 'cause Tyrann Mathieu just got a $250,000 engagement ring for his GF!!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the new Kansas City Chiefs safety decided to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Sydni Paige Russell ... so he hit up ZoFrost in Houston to get some ice for the big occasion.

The ring Mathieu decided on is epic ... it features a 6-carat emerald cut center stone with 3.35 carats on the band.

All totaled up, we're told it's worth a quarter of a million dollars!!

Of course, Mathieu can afford the bling ... the guy just inked one of the richest safety deals in the history of the NFL, signing for $42 MILLION!!!

As for Sydni -- who's the step daughter of former Jets head coach Todd Bowles -- she certainly seemed happy with the rock ... their proposal video is awesome!!!