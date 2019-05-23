Cardi B Postponed Show's a Win-Win ... I'm Healing and Dealing!!!

Cardi B's Plastic Surgery Probs Helps Boost Ticket Sales for Postponed Show

Cardi B's cosmetic surgery complications have led to an unintended bonus ... skyrocketing ticket sales!!!

We broke the story ... the rapper had to cancel her headlining gig at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival Friday night in Baltimore so she could properly recover from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation ... at the encouragement of her doctors.

Cardi admittedly had been pushing it to the limit to honor her commitments despite having work done, telling a Memphis crowd on May 5 she should have canceled because "moving too much is going to f*** up my lipo" ... but she rocked it anyway.

Same goes for performing at Rolling Loud and twerking at her Fashion Nova launch party.

She finally had to postpone this time, though ... but TMZ's learned the whole ordeal's been a blessing in disguise. Event organizers quickly announced a September 8 makeup date, and it's generated way more buzz ... and a better bottom line.

Sources close to the event tell us after Cardi made the call to postpone for health reasons, organizers were worried there would be backlash and the rescheduled show wouldn't sell ... but it's done the exact opposite.

We're told within 30 minutes of our story going up, nearly 2,000 tickets sold ... and an additional 2,600 and counting have sold since. Add these totals to the tickets previously purchased -- which will be honored in September -- and it looks like the show will have no problem selling out its 13k capacity venue.

All publicity is good publicity, right???