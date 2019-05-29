Luann De Lesseps 'RHONY' Producers Give Her a Pass After Probation Violation

Luann De Lesseps' 'RHONY' Gig Not in Jeopardy Despite New Legal Trouble

EXCLUSIVE

Luann de Lesseps is still pissing off judges and her probation officer, but her real-life problems are NOT jeopardizing her reality TV future with 'Housewives' -- at least, not yet.

Sources close to the "Real Housewives of New York" production tell TMZ ... Luann's position and security on the show are as strong as ever, despite the fact she continues to run into trouble while on probation for her drunken arrest case from 17 months ago.

As we reported ... she's already violated the terms of probation at least twice ... once for failing to prove she was going to AA meetings, and more recently for downing a couple mimosas.

After her most recent violation, she was slapped with newer, even stricter terms.

Our sources are clear though -- Luann's job is not on the line, and higher-ups haven't even discussed the possibility of firing her ... despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Fact is, Luann is great for TV right now because the fallout from her arrest offers up juicy drama and an interesting narrative for viewers. Translation ... ratings, baby!!!

One other thing our sources say should be taken into account ... some of the other 'RHONY' cast members have gotten wasted on-camera before, and have endured plenty of public embarrassment -- and they're still there.

So, for now ... no one's tossing out baby Luann with the bath water. Or bath mimosa, in this case.