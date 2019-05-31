NFL's Chad Kelly Suspended ... Over Home Invasion Arrest

Indianapolis Colts QB Chad Kelly has been suspended by the NFL for 2 games without pay stemming from his October home invasion arrest in Denver ... NFL officials say.

As we previously reported, 25-year-old Kelly was arrested on Oct. 22 after leaving a Broncos Halloween party and wandering into a random person's house in the middle of the night ... while dressed like a cowboy.

Kelly sat down next to a woman who was holding her baby -- and he was ultimately chased out of the home by a man who was smacking the QB with a vacuum cleaner tube.

Kelly was initially arrested for felony criminal trespassing -- but later struck a deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of 2nd-degree criminal trespass -- a class 3 misdemeanor -- and in exchange, the felony trespass charge was dropped.

As part of the deal, Kelly was also sentenced to 1 year of supervised probation, 50 hours of community service, and fines and fees.

Despite the legal issues, Kelly was recently signed to a contract with the Colts -- though if he eventually makes it to the regular season roster, he won't be able to play in the first 2 games of the season.

Kelly has been working with his famous uncle, Jim Kelly, to prepare for the 2019 season -- and Jim previously told us he thinks Chad has what it takes to be successful in the league.